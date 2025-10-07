Babil Khan Makes Airport Appearance Months After His Viral Instagram Video Calling Bollywood "Rude"

Months after Babil Khan's social media meltdown, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport today, October 7. Back in May, the 27-year-old made headlines after posting a distressing video on Instagram. In the clip, he was seen crying profusely, claiming to have felt sidelined.

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, even mentioned the names of some prominent members of the movie fraternity, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

Now, a video of Babil Khan's arrival at the Mumbai airport was posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram. It shows the Qala actor stepping out of his car and posing briefly for the shutterbugs. He greets them with a smile before walking away towards the terminal.

In the now-deleted viral video, Babil Khan appeared visibly upset as he broke down in tears. He was heard saying, "Bollywood is so f***ed, Bollywood is so, so rude. What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names.”

Post the incident, Babil Khan's family and PR team issued a joint statement clarifying that the video was "widely misinterpreted".

The statement read, “Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days - and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon. "In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.”

It added, “His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration - for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry."

Babil Khan was last seen in the thriller drama Logout, directed by Amit Golani.