The Railway Men: Babil Khan Will Debut In YRF Web-Series On Bhopal Disaster

A poster of The Railway Men. (courtesy: yrf)

Highlights It will also stars Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu

The series will stream next year

The series has been directed by Shiv Rawail

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil will make his debut in The Railway Men, a web-series made by Yash Raj Films' division YRF Entertainment. The Railway Men is based on the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984; "You know the killer, this story is about the saviours," reads the tagline in an announcement posted by YRF Entertainment today. The Railway Men, the first OTT project from the Yash Raj banner, will co-star R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu with Babil Khan. The series will stream next year. See the announcement tweeted by YRF Entertainment here:

Heroes who saved scores of lives! First Look of #TheRailwayMen - a tribute to the unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. @YRFEnt's 1st OTT project being directed by @shivrawail

Streaming - 02 December 2022 https://t.co/a3hG4mXHd1pic.twitter.com/TcpPpW5aOf — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 2, 2021

On Instagram, Babil Khan declared himself "honoured" to be part of The Railway Men; "Saluting the courage of people who saved lives 37 years back," he wrote. Babil is the son of Irrfan Khan, who lost a battle with cancer in 2021, and writer Sutapa Sikdar.

See Babil Khan's post here:

The other three actors in the principal cast are OTT veterans. R Madhavan, beloved star of films such as 3 Idiots and the Tanu Wes Manu series, has appeared in Breathe and Decoupled; Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops is in its second season - stylised as Special Ops 1.5 - and he also starred in Ray; Divyenndu is a familiar face from Permanent Roommates and Mirzapur.

The Bhopal gas leak took place on the night of December2, 1984 at the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal. Over 500,000 were exposed to a toxic gas in what is considered one of the world's worst industrial disasters. The Railway Men, directed by Shiv Rawail, will stream on December 2, 2022.