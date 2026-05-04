Babil Khan Resumes Work Months After Opening Up About Mental Health Struggles

Actor Babil Khan has returned to film sets after taking time off to focus on his mental health.

What's Happening

Babil resumed shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming project and marked the moment with a heartfelt note for his fans.

Sharing a message on social media, Babil expressed gratitude for the support he has received and reflected on his commitment to his work.

"As I start the 2nd schedule of shooting, I would like to take a moment to let you know that I love you and acknowledge how much your love means to me. I work my bum off so that every second you spend watching me is worth it. Hope to see you from your screens very soon," he wrote.

Babil On Mental Health Issues

The actor had previously stepped away from the spotlight after opening up about a difficult phase marked by emotional strain and depression.

He spoke candidly about dealing with personal loss, expectations, and the pressures of the industry, choosing to prioritise his mental well-being.

Babil returned to social media in October, where he shared an emotional note about his struggles.

"Didn't mean to eavesdrop, this glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeves, now I have blood-soaked T-shirts. I needed time to heal. My demons left me with deep cuts. Insomnia and panic had me making weird confessions. I was crying out for help, I couldn't stifle my expression. The toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression..." he wrote.

Background

Babil made his acting debut with Qala, where his performance was widely appreciated. He later appeared in the series The Railway Men alongside R. Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon.

He has also been part of projects such as Friday Night Plan and Logout.