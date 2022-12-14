At His Engagement To Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Took The Opportunity To Do This

Nupur Shikhare shared this image. (courtesy: nupur_shikhare)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement party was all things fun. Nupur Shikhare, who happens to be a celebrity fitness coach, did what he does best at his engagement party. He shared some pictures of him doing Capoeira at the party. We also got a glimpse of Nupur's fiancee Ira Khan and her brother Azad cheering in the backdrop. We also spotted actor Gulshan Devaiah in a couple of pictures. Sharing the photos from the party, Nupur Shikhare wrote: "Not so tuxedo-ish." He added the hashtags #picoftheday and #instagood.

See the post shared by Nupur Shikhare here:

The one where Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged rings. "I'll be there for you," Nupur Shikhare captioned the post.

Nupur Shikhare shared this engagement party picture with Ira Khan and he wrote: "I see you."

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September this year. The proposal was anything but conventional. Ira posted a video from Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated. "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes," she captioned the post.

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July last year. They continue to co-parent son Azad.