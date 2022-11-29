Ira Khan Has 'Never Felt Entirely Pretty' - Except At Her Engagement

Ira Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan – daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan – got engaged to her longtime boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare in September this year. The couple threw a lavish engagement party for close friends and family on November 18 and the images and videos from the event went viral in no time. Now, Ira Khan shared more images from the event and spoke about just how special she felt on her big day. “I have never felt entirely pretty. But I did that day. I felt like a princess. I felt like I could be photographed from any angle with whatever expression and I still looked pretty.” Ira Khan also went on to thank her team and her fiance in the caption. Replying to the post, actress Rhea Chakraborty said, “You are [heart emojis].” Ira's cousin, actress Zayn Marie Khan said, “You are so beautiful. And on that day, I couldn't take my eyes off you, Iru. You were a vision in red.” Mithila Palkar and Vijay Varma replied with heart emojis. Actor Gulshan Devaiah also dropped a piece of fashion advice and wrote: “Sweets. Beautiful dress, loved the beat-up boots with it but please let me talk you out of wearing that wristwatch with everything.”





After the party, Ira Khan also shared a video from the event. In it, the couple is seen exchanging rings, sharing a kiss and dancing. Along with the video, Ira wrote, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people's parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that's exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all."

Ira Khan also mentioned Nupur Shikhare in the caption and said, “The most to Nupur Shikhare but that's a whole other post. Obviously. P.S. Instagram only allows me to tag 20 people. There were many more."





Ira Khan followed this up with images of Nupur Shikare's mother Pritam Shikare dancing her heart out at the party. “Have you met the happiest and the most fun person at our engagement? I hope my spirit grows to be as free as yours.”

See the post here:





Ira Khan is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. She made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea.