Kiran Rao In A Candid Pic From Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Engagement Party

Kiran Rao with Pritam Shikhare.(courtesy: ira.khan)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who hosted an engagement party a few days ago, have actively been sharing pictures from the celebrations on social media. Ira Khan shared a set of pictures of her to-be mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare from the ceremony. In one of the pictures, Pritam Shikhare can be seen dancing. In another shot, she can be seen posing with Ira Khan. There's also another picture, in which Pritam Shikhare can be seen posing with filmmaker Kiran Rao, who was previously married to Ira's dad Aamir Khan. Sharing the photos, Ira Khan wrote: "Have you met the happiest and most fun person at our engagement? I hope my spirit grows to be as free as your's Pritam Shikhare." In the comments section, Ira Khan's cousin Zayn Marie Khan wrote: "Simply the best."

See the post shared by Ira Khan here:

Last week, Ira Khan shared moments from her and Nupur Shikhare's engagement party earlier. Take a look.

Earlier, a video of Aamir Khan dancing to his iconic song Papa Kehte Hain from his 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak at Ira's engagement party went viral. The video also featured Aamir's cousin and filmmaker Mansoor Khan.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, married for 15 years, announced separation in a statement in July last year. The actor married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they welcomed their son Azad in 2011. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the sets of Lagaan, where Kiran was an assistant director. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao also worked together on Laal Singh Chaddha, which she co-produced.