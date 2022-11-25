Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Pics From The 'Mad Afternoon' That Was Ira Khan's Engagement Party

Fatima Sana Shaikh with Ira and Nupur. (courtesy: fatimasanashaikh)

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was one of the attendees at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement party last week, shared a set of pictures from the festivities on her Instagram handle on Friday. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with the newly engaged couple Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. There also a few candid shots of Ira and Fatima. In another picture, Fatima can be seen posing with Nupur Shikhare. "What a mad afternoon that was. So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious... My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar, pyaar, pyaar ( love, love, love)," Fatima wrote.

In the comments section, Ira Khan commented: "The second photo is probably my favourite photo of the day." In a separate comment, she wrote: "Love you so much." Fatima Sana Shaikh worked with Ira's dad Aamir Khan in films like Thugs Of Hindostan and Dangal.

See the post here:

Here are some moments from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement party. The couple got engaged in September this year. They celebrated with friends and family two months later.

Fatima Sana Shaikh became a household name after she featured in Nitesh Tiwari's super hit film Dangal, alongside Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Before her breakout movie, the actress starred in television shows like Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She also starred in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. She also featured in Anurag Basu's Ludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari and Ajeeb Daastaans . The actress was last seen in Netflix's Thar, alongside Anil and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

The actress will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.