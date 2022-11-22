Fatima Sana Shaikh Calls Newly Engaged Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare 'Awkward People.' See Post

Fatima Sana Shaikh(L) and Ira-Nupur(R). (courtesy: fatimasanashaikh) (courtesy: nupur_shikhare)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, a few days ago in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. On Monday, Ira shared an adorable video on her Instagram handle offering a glimpse of her engagement ceremony. Now, Fatima Sana Shaikh re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and dropped an adorable caption that read, "Ayeeee cuties... Kya awkward log ho (what awkward people you are) @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira." However, Ira was quick to reply, "It's true but we're cute in our awkwardness."

Ira Khan's finance Nupur Shikhare also replied to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram story. He wrote, "Haan woh toh hain Par kya mazza aaya. (Yes, it is but did you had fun)?"

First, look at Ira Khan's adorable video:

Now, look at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reply to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram story:

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares a close bond with Ira Khan, and often they are spotted spending quality time together. In May, Ira hosted a birthday party at her house, and Fatima Sana Shaikh was one of the invitees. Check out the pictures from the celebrations below:

Coming back to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement ceremony, it was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Ira's granddaughter Zeenat Hussain and their friends. Check out the pictures below:

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira gets engaged to BF Nupur Shikhare. See pics Aamir Khans daughter Ira gets engaged to BF Nupur Shikhare See pics https://t.co/meMVLYzvvRpic.twitter.com/tWpITvryUX — JOB MELA (@alokbha59102427) November 18, 2022

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta, while Nupur Shikhare is a celebrity fitness trainer. The couple got exchanged the rings after dating for several years.