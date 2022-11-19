Inside Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Engagement Party. See Pics

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on Friday. On Saturday, Ira and Nupur shared glimpses of their engagement party on their Instagram stories. Ira Khan shared many pictures from the party from the time of their engagement. In the first picture on Ira's Insta stories, the couple can be seen dressed in beautiful outfits and showing rings to each other. Ira Khan can be seen wearing a beautiful red gown, while Nupur Shikhare can be seen sporting a black suit. In other pictures, Ira and Nupur can be seen posing with their friends. Ira Khan also shared a video from this morning, in which, she can be heard saying, "Good morning all, makeup is still not off." In the video, Ira Khan can be seen showing Nupur and her ring. The video has the text, "My favourite place in the world is next to you."

Ira Khan's engagement was attended by her father Aamir Khan, cousin Imran Khan, mother Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao among others.

Nupur Shikhare, who is a celebrity fitness trainer, proposed to Ira Khan a few months ago at a cycling event in Italy. The couple shared a video of their proposal on their Instagram handles.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has a older brother Junaid Khan.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had been dating for a while now.