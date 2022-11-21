The Moment Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Exchanged Rings At Engagement And Then Danced

A still from the video. (courtesy: nupur_shikhare)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a lavish engagement party for their family and friends in Mumbai on November 18. On Monday, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira offered a sneak peek into the party on Instagram. In the video, they can be seen They exchanged rings, kissing and dancing. While in the background, we can hear a loud cheer. Ira Khan looks beautiful in a red off-shoulder gown and accessorised her look with statement jewellery. Nupur, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black suit paired with a white shirt. Along with an adorable video, she wrote a long note thanking everyone for being part of their memorable day. However, towards the end of the note, she hinted at dropping a love-filled post for fiance Nupur. She started her note with these words, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit."

Ira Khan added, "The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that's exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all."

She concluded the note like this, "The most to @nupur_shikhare but that's a whole other post. Obviously. P.S. Instagram only allows me to tag 20 people. There were many more."



Soon after she shared the post, her followers flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "You two look absolutely amazing," while others dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Nupur Shikhare also shared a post on his Instagram and dropped red and black heart emoticons in the caption. Check out the post below:

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first wife Reena Dutt. She has an elder brother Junaid Khan and a half-brother, Azad Rao Khan.