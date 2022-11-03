Fatima Sana Shaikh Spreads Awareness About Epilepsy With Her New Post, Shares 5 Facts

Fatima Sana Sheikh shared this picture. (courtesy: fatimasanashaikh)

Fatima Sana Shaikh is creating a heavy buzz on the Internet after she dropped a post spreading awareness about Epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes "recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain." With her post, the actress is marking the Epilepsy Awareness Challenge 2022. She shared a mirror selfie, looking beautiful in a trench coat and wrote, "Just wanted to post a photo to talk about epilepsy. Koi relevance nahi hai photo aur topic ka. (There is no relation between the photo and the topic.)"

Elaborating on Epilepsy, Fatima Sana Shaikh started her note with a simple question, "What Is Epilepsy?" and added, "Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain. You are often diagnosed with epilepsy if you have two or more unprovoked seizures. Epilepsy may occur as a result of a genetic disorder or a brain injury, but many people never know the cause."

Fatima Sana Shaikh also added five facts about epilepsy that people must know, "5 Facts About Epilepsy That Everyone Must Know. 1. 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy 2. There are four main types of epilepsy (focal onset, generalized onset, combination, and unknown) 3. Estimates are around 1/3 of people living with epilepsy have drug-resistant (aka refractory or intractable) epilepsy 4. Anything someone can do when aware, could be done during a seizure with impaired awareness (walking, talking, eating) 5. Almost anything can be a seizure trigger for someone."

She concluded her note with these words, "Epilepsy Awareness Challenge 2022. Feel free to share your story of epilepsy here."

Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends Sanaya Malhotra, Rhea Chakraborty and others dropped heart emoticons. Her fans also flooded the comment section, thanking her for spreading awareness. A user wrote, "This really is a very beautiful and a helpful post thanks fatima for throwing Light on Epilepsy, that's a very good and social topic put up by you through this post." Another fan wrote, "Much appreciated.. thanks for throwing light on this topic. By the way you're looking cool.. mashaAllah."

Here have a look at the post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra and Dhak Dhak.