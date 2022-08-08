Vicky Kaushal Shares An Update On His Film Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Guys, we have an update on Meghna Gulzar's much-awaited project Sam Bahadur. Courtesy: Vicky Kaushal. The actor, who will play the role of the legendary Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, has shared a video from the prep session on Instagram and announced that “Sam Bahadur is now filming”. Talking about the journey, Vicky Kaushal said, “Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey. “Sam Bahadur is now filming.” The actor has said that the entire team is thankful to the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and the Manekshaw family for their “continued support”.

Vicky Kaushal's colleagues and industry friends have made a bee-line to the comment section to wish the team good luck. Actress Neha Dhupia said, “All the best guys, all the best, Vicky Kaushal.” Echoing a similar sentiment, actress Dia Mirza said, “All the best. Have the best time. Can't wait to watch this one.” Vicky Kaushal's neighbour, actress Anushka Sharma said, “Good luck, Vicky. Eagerly awaiting this one.”

Vicky Kaushal, a few days back, had dropped a bunch of pictures from the film's reading sessions. The album also features Vicky Kaushal's co-stars in the film - Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. For the side note, the actor wrote, “Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell.

Updating us about his prep work for Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of the script, some pictures of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a diary and a pen kept on a table. In the caption box, the actor simply wrote, “Here we go… Prep starts.”

Vicky Kaushal, last year in December, had shared an update about the star cast of the film. Welcoming Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh to the team, the actor said, “It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director Meghna Gulzar's birthday and welcome the leading ladies Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi to the Sam Bahadur family.”

Vicky Kaushal also has Govinda Naam Mera and an untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan.