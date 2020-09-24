At A Gurudwara In London, Akshay Kumar Felt 'Sense Of Calm' He Hasn't In Months

Akshay Kumar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar, who is currently filming Bell Bottom in London, visited a Gurudwara on Thursday and expressed how he has been feeling "a sense of calm" that he "hasn't in months" after visiting the holy place. The actor, 53, posted a picture of himself praying in a gurudwara and wrote: "Had a rather blessed morning...spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings. I feel a sense of calm I haven't in months." He also added the hashtag #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude to his caption. The photo only features the back side of Akshay Kumar, who flew to London last month with his family - wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently celebrated their son's 18th birthday in London. While Twinkle posted a photo from the birthday party, Akshay picked a throwback picture of himself and Aarav to wish him on social media. He wrote: "Can't believe this day has come. Happy 18th birthday to my Boy! Big or small, I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me. Now you're taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it. All my love, hugs and prayers, your loving father." Embed

Akshay Kumar is currently completing the London schedule of Bell Bottom along with co-stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor. The actor's upcoming projects include Atrangi Re, a film on Prithviraj Chauhan, Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on Disney+Hotstar this Diwali, the same day when Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty and co-starring Katrina Kaif, will open in theatres.