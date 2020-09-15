What Akshay Kumar Has To Say To Son Aarav, Who Is Now 'Taller And More Handsome' Than Him

Akshay Kumar and Aarav in a throwback pic (courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna shared adorable birthday posts for their son Aarav on his 18th birthday. While Twinkle's birthday greeting for Aarav arrived in the evening, Akshay posted slightly late at night but his was surely the cherry on top. Sharing a throwback photo, featuring Aarav as a young kid, Akshay began his post by writing: "Can't believe this day has come. Happy 18th birthday to my boy! Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me." Describing Aarav as one who is ahead of his dad in many ways, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Now you're taller than me, more handsome than me, with a heart 10 x the size of mine." Akshay wrapped his birthday post for Aarav with these words: "The world can only benefit from you being in it. All my love, hugs and prayers, your loving father."

Akshay Kumar's birthday wish for son Aarav took the cake. Take a look.

Earlier in the day, Twinkle Khanna shared an ROFL photo from Aarav's birthday celebrations and attached an emotionally heavy note to it. Twinkle, who has a way with words, shared what she has been wanting to tell Aarav for a while: "All these years, you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room. But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali."

Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan Kapadia wished Aarav with a throwback post: "Happy birthday little man, can't believe this was 10 years ago and you're 18 now," he wrote.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are also parents to daughter Nitara, who was born in 2012. Akshay is currently in London with his family for his work schedule.