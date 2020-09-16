Akshay Kumar Drops A Laxmmi Bomb Update On Social Media. Details Here

Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar in the film. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar just dropped a 'bomb' on social media in the form of his latest announcement. The 53-year-old actor announced the release date of his film Laxmmi Bomb on social media on Wednesday evening. Akshay Kumar shared an update on the film along with a teaser of sorts, which features pictures of his character in the film. The teaser begins with a text that reads, "When the outcast becomes outraged. Akshay Kumar in and as Laxmmi Bomb." The film is slated to release on November 9 and it will stream on Disney+Hotstar.Laxmmi Bomb was announced as one of the seven big films to release on the OTT platform.

Sharing the post on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein 'laxmmi' ke saath ek dhamakedar 'bomb' bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai Laxmmi Bomb November 9 ko, only on Disney+Hotstar. Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali."

Speaking of Laxmmi Bomb's online release earlier, Akshay Kumar told news agency PTI, "To be honest, today I am excited for this platform. But yes, I'll say that I am also sad for theatres. After all, movies are theatres' first birth right. But in the current situation, everyone's safety is of utmost priority."

Akshay Kumar, earlier said that his role as a transgender has been the most "mentally intense" in his three decade-long career. The horror-comedy is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana and it has been directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original. "This is unlike any character I've ever played. I had to be careful to portray this character with utmost honesty, without offending any community," Akshay Kumar said in a statement earlier this year.

(With inputs from PTI)