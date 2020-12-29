Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Sister Anshula Is Everything And More

Anshula with Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Anshula Kapoor's birthday just got more special. To begin with, she received a surprise from her sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Anshula's brother and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor too shared a priceless greeting for the birthday girl. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post: "Happy birthday Anshula Kapoor. This year has been different to say the least but I'm happy to know that you fought and continue to fight to come out soaring learning and adapting to the new you. I wish, pray, hope that you find all the happiness in this world and keep smiling cause that's what keeps me smiling... love you." Anshula, in the comments section of Arjun's post, thanked him and wrote: "Love you Bhai. Thank you for giving me the strength to keep going."

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, Anshula Kapoor thanked Khushi and Janhvi in an Instagram post and she wrote: "Didn't really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor brought the warm and fuzzies to my house and not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don't see it myself and for making me laugh till my tummy hurts! #IHaveTheBestSisters #BestestCheerSquad #HappyBirthdayToMe,"

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are film producer Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018. Anshula Kapoor started an online fundraising platform called Fankind, last year.