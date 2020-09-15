Boney Kapoor Is 'Proud Of' Daughter Anshula For Taking Care Of COVID-19 Positive Arjun Kapoor

Anshula and Arjun in an Instagram pic (courtesy anshulakapoor)

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor gave a massive shout-out to his daughter Anshula Kapoor for looking after her brother Arjun Kapoor, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month. In his tweet, Boney Kapoor applauded Anshula for not just taking care of Arjun but also for efficiently managing the house and continuing her work on her new virtual initiative Fankind: "Very proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind," Boney Kapoor tweeted on Monday evening. Anshula and actor Arjun Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's kids with his former wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's daughters with late actress Sridevi.

Very Proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

Boney Kapoor also reserved a tweet for Janhvi, who is also a painter: "Delighted to see my daughter Janhvi's creative urges during lockdown. This is her work."

Delighted to see my daughter Janhvi's creative urges during lockdown. This is her work. pic.twitter.com/9bVV2ikEcN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

Boney Kapoor also shared some artwork created by his youngest daughter Khushi: "Happy to see Khushi's creativity during lockdown."

Happy to see Khushi's creativity during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/0hMp8y9Tho — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

Arjun Kapoor had revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis in social media posts on September 6. "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come," he wrote in a note.

Just the day after, actress Malaika Arora, who is rumoured to be dating Arjun Kapoor, also revealed she has tested positive for the virus: "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine," she wrote.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat. His list of upcoming films include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.