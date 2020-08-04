Raksha Bandhan 2020: How Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya Made Rakhi Special For Brother Arjun Kapoor

Shanaya with Arjun Kapoor (courtesy maheepkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor is one lucky brother - he got so many rakhis on Raksha Bandhan! This year, the Kapoors had low-key Raksha Bandhan celebrations, presumably keeping social distancing in mind because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Arjun Kapoor's sisters still managed to make Raksha Bandhan super special for him. Arjun, who lives with his sister Anshula, not only got a Rakhi from her but also from his cousins Sonam, Rhea (Anil Kapoor's daughters) and Shanaya (Sanjay Kapoor's daughter). Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with former wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney Kapoor's daughters with Sridevi - Janhvi and Khushi - also sent Rakhis to Arjun on Raksha Bandhan. In June, members of Boney Kapoor's house staff had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Panipat actor, on his Instagram story, thanked his sisters for showering him with a whole lot of love on Raksha Bandhan. While Rhea is in Mumbai, Sonam is currently in London with husband Anand Ahuja. Arjun and Anshula, who lost their mother in 2012, grew closer to sisters Janhvi and Khushi after the tragic death of Sridevi in February 2018.

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep shared these photos of Shanaya's Rakhi celebrations with her younger brother Jahaan and Arjun Kapoor.

On Raksha Bandhan, Sanjay Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and revisited the Kapoors' Rakhi celebrations last year. "Will Miss you all today. Happy Raksha Bandhan," he wrote.

Last seen in Panipat, Arjun Kapoor's upcoming line up of films include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.