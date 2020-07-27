Sonam Kapoor Goes 'Straight Into The Gym' After Completing 14-Day Quarantine In London

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor recently flew to London

She is living with her husband Anand Ahuja in London

"First day out of quarantine," she wrote in her post

Guess where Sonam Kapoor headed after completing her 14-day quarantine in London? The actress, who flew to London earlier this month with husband Anand Ahuja, hit the gym on the very first day after her quarantine period ended. Sonam, on Monday, shared a picture of herself from the gym, in which she can be seen sporting a mask along with her gym outfit, and wrote: "First day out of quarantine and straight into the gym... Matt Parson (her gym trainer), you're very mean! On a more serious note, I didn't think I'd be so happy to get back at it." Reacting to Sonam Kapoor's post, her father, actor Anil Kapoor, dropped punch, thumbs up, heart and hug emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Sonam Kapoor occupied a spot on the list of trends last week after she replied to a Twitter user who claimed that she broke the 14-day quarantine rule in London. The user claimed that the actress didn't follow the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule after arriving in London and accused her of "putting lives in danger." Reacting to his tweet, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "I'm in my own garden attached to my building dude... fully quarantining...people have too much time... just ignore." Read Sonam Kapoor's tweet here:

I'm in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore https://t.co/PiYvzDsWTn — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2020

Meanwhile, check out Sonam Kapoor's other videos from London that she has recently shared on social media:

Sonam Kapoor has starred in several movies such as Neerja, Padman, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Saawariya, Delhi-6, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Aisha, Mausam, Thank You, Sanju and I Hate Luv Storys among many others. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor, in which she shared screen space with south star Dulquer Salmaan.