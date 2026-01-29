AR Rahman On Guest List For Premiere Of <i>Melania</i> Documentary In US

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is set to attend the premiere of Melania, a new documentary centred on Melania Trump, at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC on January 29 (ET).

AR Rahman Joins A Star-Studded Guest List

AR Rahman's presence at the premiere stands out as one of the evening's most notable international highlights. The composer, whose work has earned global acclaim across cinema and music, is expected to attend alongside figures such as FIFA president Gianni Infantino, hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame, and Jordan Belfort, whose life inspired The Wolf of Wall Street.

Political figures are also expected in large numbers, including former New York City mayor Eric Adams, US Second Lady Usha Vance, and several members of Donald Trump's cabinet.

According to USA Today, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will also be present at the event.

Inside The Melania Documentary Premiere

Melania chronicles the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the First Lady during a pivotal political moment.

The documentary had an earlier private screening at the White House on January 24, attended by Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son Barron, along with a select group of prominent guests.

The film is directed by Brett Ratner and produced by Fernando Sulichin and Marc Beckman, with Melania Trump herself serving as one of the producers. It is being released by Amazon MGM Studios.

Melania Documentary Flops In UK

According to The Guardian, advance ticket sales for the film's London screenings have been notably low, with minimal bookings reported across both independent cinemas and major multiplexes.

Despite the lukewarm UK response, the US premiere remains a high-profile affair.

