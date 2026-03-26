Another Day, Another Ram Gopal Varma <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Review: 'Want To Join Aditya Dhar's School'

Like his cinema, Ram Gopal Varma is relentless in his neverending praise for director Aditya Dhar and Dhurandhar 2.

After defending the Dhurandhar sequel over "propaganda" criticism, the Satya director on Thursday shared a lengthy post on X further praising the movie and his protege.

In his post, Ram Gopal Varma explained why he wants to be reborn as a director after watching Dhurandhar 2. The filmmaker said his whole life he had made films based on Hollywood movies.

"My benchmark films were The Sound of Music (Rangeela), Exorcist (Raat, Bhoot), Godfather (Satya, Company, Sarkar) .. in my entire career I was making films derived from those benchmarks and mainly from Godfather.

WHY SYNDICATE and not SARKAR?



SYNDICATE is based on a premise “ What if the entire law and order of INDIA collapses in just one single day”



It will be almost like a HORROR film , not because of any super natural elements , but because it will bare open the horrors that exist in… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 26, 2026

"But now after seeing #Dhurandhar2 all my earlier films look like nothing .. if Godfather was my earlier benchmark in this genre, I now felt #Dhurandhar2 is like Godfather's GODFATHER in the way, it redefined and reinvented everything, whether it's craft, storytelling style, character design, background music, laying out emotional landscapes, artistes performances, action choreography etc etc etc," he said.

The director asked filmmakers to join the Aditya Dhar school of filmmaking, just like he has. "That's the only way one can stay updated," he added.

"It will be a suicidal blunder on the part of any film maker/writer/star, not to shed their egos and do an intensive academic research study of #Dhurandhar2 and then take a deep relook and then rework on whatever they believed so far, and drastically adapt. By not doing so, and if you all will still stick to the same old cinematic beliefs, which were brutally killed on March 19th 2026, YOU TOO WILL DIE," he wrote.

Ram Gopal Varma also detailed the premise of his upcoming film Syndicate, saying the movie will follow the rise of an organisation "so powerful, integrated, and maniacally driven" that it threatens the very existence of India.

"It will be almost like a HORROR film, not because of any supernatural elements , but because it will bare open the horrors that exist in some human minds which they can enact TERRIFYINGLY.

"I believe that SYNDICATE is something which will match up to the post #Dhurandhar2 era and that is the reason for my decision," he added.

In a previous post, Ram Gopal Varma dedicated his new movie Syndicate to his "guru" Aditya Dhar.

Post experiencing the impact of #Dhurandhar2‌ , in the same breath of letting go of the past and inventing a new future , if SATYA, COMPANY and SARKAR were my ode to my old guru COPPOLA, my next film SYNDICATE , will be my ode to my new GURU @AdityaDharFilms.” — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 23, 2026

The filmmaker shared the first review of Dhurandhar 2 even before paid previews began on March 18.

Ram Gopal Varma and Aditya Dhar struck an online camaraderie after he sang paeans of the Dhurandhar director after part one released in December.

Also Read | Jab Ram Gopal Varma Met Dhurandhar Couple Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam