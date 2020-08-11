Another Day, Another Mushy Pic From Krishna Shroff And Eban Hyams' Sydney Diaries

Krishna Shroff with Eban Hyams. (Image courtesy: kishushroff)

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff, who is currently in Sydney (Australia) with her boyfriend Eban Hyams, has been sharing pictures and videos from their time together on her Instagram stories. On Tuesday, Eban shared a super cute picture of himself along with his girlfriend Krishna on his Instagram story. No caption needed. Later, Krishna shared the aforementioned picture on her Instagram story. The couple, who began dating in May last year (as revealed by Krishna Shroff in one of her Instagram stories earlier), frequently trend for their social media PDA.

Take a look at what Eban posted from Sydney :

Screenshot of Eban Hyams' Instagram story.

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams frequently post mushy pictures with each other on their respective Instagram profiles. Check out some of their posts together here:

The couple frequently feature in headlines, courtesy their romance. Last year, Eban, in his Instagram post referred to Krishna as "wifey," which started secret wedding rumours. "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on," said Krishna Shroff, dismissing the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

Krishna Shroff is daughter of daughter of Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff. She owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts and is often seen displaying his parkour skills on his Instagram profile.