Krishna Shroff, Who Is Missing The Beach, Shares A Stunning Throwback Pic With Boyfriend Eban Hyams

Krishna Shroff with Eban Hyams. (Image courtesy: kishushroff/)

Highlights The picture features Krishna sporting a black bikini

Eban can be seen wearing black shorts

Eban also reacted to Krishna Shroff's post

Krishna Shroff once again set the Internet ablaze with her latest entry on Instagram. Krishna, who is missing chilling on the beach with her boyfriend Eban Hyams, made a trip down memory lane on Monday and shared a throwback photo of herself and Eban from one of their vacations. Their picture will make you crave the beach. In the throwback, Krishna looks stunning in a black bikini while Eban can be seen wearing black shorts. They both can be seen adorably posing for the camera. Sharing the memory, Krishna Shroff wrote: "Beach, please." Reacting to his girlfriend's post, Eban dropped cute emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Krishna Shroff's post here:

Krishna Shroff's Instagram is filled with pictures of herself and Eban Hyams. The couple often occupy spots on the list of trends for posting stunning photos of each other. Last month, Krishna posted a really adorable picture, in which she can be seen kissing Eban. The picture trended for days on social media. Check it out here:

Before that, she shared an album comprising loved-up pictures of both of them and left her fans in awe. In case you haven't seen that photo album yet, take a look now:

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha. Her brother, actor Tiger Shroff is an actor who has done films like Heropanti, Baaghi and War. Just like her brother, Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast. She has also launched her MMA training centres named MMA Matrix in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.