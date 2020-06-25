Flipping Through The Pages Of Krishna Shroff And Eban Hyams' Romantic Diary

A still from the video. (courtesy: ebanhyams)

Highlights The video featured throwback pictures of Eban and Krishna

The couple have been dating for a year

"Going the distance," Eban captioned the post

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams' Instagram profiles are a sheer delight. The couple frequently trend for their social PDA. On Thursday, Eban shared a video with many pictures of himself with his girlfriend Krishna Shroff. Some shots were from public appearances that the couple made together, while others were from their personal diary. Eban captioned the post: "Going the distance." While Krishna's comment on the post is awaited, we spotted many heart and fire emoticons on Eban's post.

Take a look at Eban's post here:

Earlier this month, Krishna Shroff posted a set of mushy pictures with Eban on her Instagram profile and adorable can't even begin to describe them.

Krishna and Eban, who have been dating for an year, frequently occupy a spot on the list of the trends for their romance. Last year, Eban, in his Instagram post referred to Krishna as "wifey," which started secret wedding rumours. However, Krishna dismissed the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on," she said.

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie and film producer Ayesha Shroff, owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts and is often seen displaying his parkour skills on his Instagram profile.