Krishna Shroff Is Spending The Perfect Beach Holiday At This Maldives Resort

Krishna Shroff is spending the most picture-perfect tropical holiday with her girl friends under the Maldivian sun. The businesswoman and social media personality is out for beach vacation with her best friends forever at the exquisite JW Marriott Resort & Spa.

Krishna was seen enjoying a floating breakfast served while spending time in the pool, gorging on pizzas and champagne to maximize the fun of her island holiday, posing for pretty selfies with her BFFs, floating away to glory in the crystal-clear turquoise waters, and clinking tequila shots filled glasses with her girls.

If you are bitten by the travel bug witnessing Krishna Shroff enjoying her tropical holiday, here is all you need to know about JW Marriott Resort & Spa.

JW Marriott Resort & Spa is a luxurious beach resort with spacious overwater villas pools, unique dining adventures, and a world class spa experience. The property has 3 swimming pools, beachfront porches, a spa and wellness centre, and five restaurants. It is a property of scenic luxury where travellers can find their respite in over water villas, plush bedding, private pools and decks with stunning pools. Spending a night at this luxe property can cost Rs 50716 and upwards depending on if you book a suite and a room. You can taste the best of the world cuisine at the Italian, Japanese, Thai, Asian, and other international cuisines all under one roof at the JW Marriott Resort & Spa.

Krishna Shroff's Maldivian holiday at the JW Marriott Resort & Spa are perfectly postcard worthy.

