Krishna Shroff's Kohl-Lined Smokey Eyes And Flesh Toned Lips Ace Glam Vibes

Krishna Shroff makes sure to show off her beautiful genes with one glamourous makeup moment after another. The 32-year-old internet personality is a hit machine when it comes to digging out gold with her glam moments on the internet.

Also Read: Krishna Shroff Makes Even Lounging In Bed Look So Good

Krishna Shroff has delivered yet another winning beauty look that featured a beaming and flawless foundation that acted as the perfect base with glow drops mixed in it. The 32-year-old entrepreneur's face was chiseled with a contour and bronzer like there is no tomorrow. But the star of the show were her eyes that had a wash of bronzer added on the lids topped off with a statement kohl-laden smokey cat eye look, lots of mascara for a dramatic lashes effect and a glossy my lips but better look to add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Krishna styled her tresses in a sleek centre parted half-tied look that worked in perfect symphony with her glam of the day and let her makeup soak in all the limelight.

Krishna Shroff spread sheer magic with her latest beauty offering.

Also Read: Krishna Shroff Makes Sporty Look Stylish In Her Black Top And Tights