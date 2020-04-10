Krishna Shroff And Boyfriend Eban Hyams Are Chilling Like Villains During Lockdown. See Pics

Krishna Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kishushroff)

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna's latest post on Instagram will make you green with envy. On Friday, Krishna shared a couple of pictures and videos on her social media profile, in which she can be seen chilling like a villain with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. It wouldn't be wrong to say that her pictures are breaking the Internet. Krishna can be seen wearing a black bikini while Eban can be seen sporting black shorts. In one of her Instagram stories, the duo can be seen sun-bathing in their balcony. Sharing the post, Krishna Shroff borrowed a line from Doris Day's classic song Whatever Will Be, Will Be and wrote: "Que sera, sera."

Krishna Shroff often occupies spots on the list of trends, courtesy her bikini pictures. A couple of days ago, she posted a selfie and wrote: "Away. #dnd."

Before that, she showed off her tattoo by posting a pool-side bikini picture. She captioned her post like this: "Nirvana state of mind."

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams also trend frequently for their loved-up pictures. On Valentine's Day, Eban wished Krishna like this: "Every day with you feels like Valentine's Day. Blessed to have you in my life, Kishu."

This picture of Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams walking on a beach trended for days on social media. In case you haven't seen it yet, take a look now:

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff and sister of actor Tiger Shroff, launched her MMA training centre named MMA Matrix in November 2018. Just like her brother, Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast.