How Krishna Shroff And Boyfriend Eban Hyams' PDA Lit Up Mizoram

While most of us are busy staying indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak, Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams are busy spending quality time in Aizwal, Mizoram. On Wednesday, Krishna shared a stunning picture from Mizoram. In the picture, Krishna can be seen planting a kiss on Eban's cheek as he smiles for the camera. She captioned the post: "Mizoram... You've been beautiful. Two months of travelling, meeting great people along the way, and seeing/doing some amazing things comes to an end today. See you soon, Mumbai." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #Blessed.

Krishna and Ebans never miss an opportunity to express their love for each other on social media. Check out some of their super cute posts here:

Krishna and Eban frequently occupy a spot on the list of the trends for their romance. Last year, Eban, in his Instagram post referred to Krishna as "wifey," which started secret wedding rumour. However, Krishna dismissed the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror."It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on," she said.

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, launched her MMA training centre named MMA Matrix in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.