'Every Day Is Valentine's Day' For Krishna Shroff And Boyfriend Eban Hyams

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is celebrating Valentine's Day in Sydney. Krishna Shroff is in the Australian city with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. Creating an album of their loved-up moments from Sydney, Krishna Shroff shared a love note for her boyfriend on Instagram. "Grateful for you every day, E," read her adorable post while Eban responded with an equally cute note. "Every day with you feels like Valentine's Day. Blessed to have you in my life, Kishu," he wrote in a separate Instagram post. Looks like Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams had a photoshoot of sorts under the Sydney Harbour Bride with the Sydney Opera House in the backdrop.

Krishna Shroff's Instagram is filled with boyfriend appreciation posts for Eban Hyams. She's "blessed with the best," after all.

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams featured in wedding rumours when the basketball player addressed his girlfriend as "wifey" in an Instagram entry. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Krishna had dismissed the rumours: "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on."

Krishna Shroff, who is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother Tiger Shroff, with who she co-owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, launched in November 2018. Tiger Shroff and Eban Hyams have known each other for over five years and they've played basketball a few times together.