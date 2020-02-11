Krishna Shroff's Selfie With Boyfriend Eban Hyams Is All About 'Love'

Krishna Shroff with Eban Hyams. (Image courtesy: kishushroff )

Highlights Krishna posted a selfie with Eban on her Instagram story

Eban re-posted Krishna's picture on his Instagram story

Krishna runs an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Tiger Shroff, posted a super cute selfie with her boyfriend Eban Hyams on her Instagram story, on Tuesday. In the picture, the couple, dressed in causal outfits, can be seen happily posing for the camera. Tagging Eban on her Instagram story, Krishna wrote: "Love you." A few hours later, Eban also shared the same picture on his Instagram story and added a heart emoji to it. Krishna and Eban, who have been dating for some time, frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles.

Take a look at Krishna Shroff's selfie here:

Screenshot of Krishna Shroff's Instagram story.

The couple trended big time last year, after they posted pictures from their beach vacation on Instagram. "Damn! Blessed with the best," read the caption on Krishna's post with Eban. ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Krishna and Eban frequently occupy a spot on the list of the trends for their romance. Last year, Eban, in his Instagram post referred to Krishna as "wifey," which started secret wedding rumour. However, Krishna dismissed the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror."It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on," she said.

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Tiger and Krishna Shroff, launched her MMA training centre named MMA Matrix in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.