Krishna Shroff's Ex-Boyfriend Eban Hyams Has This To Say About Her Brother Tiger's Pic

Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams is trending once again, courtesy his comment on a post. Only this time, he did not drop a remark on his ex's post. Instead, he wrote something in the comments section of Krishna's brother Tiger Shroff's latest Instagram entry. Tiger Shroff, on Sunday morning, posted a picture of himself chilling in a swimming pool and he captioned the post: "If every Sunday could be like." Eban Hyams, who had a break up Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff last year, wrote in the comments section: "Break the Internet with this one bro." This is the post we are talking about:

Here's what Eban Hyams wrote in the comments:

Screenshot of Eban Hyams' comment on Tiger Shroff's post.

Krishna Shroff, after deleting all the posts with Eban from her Instagram profile, shared a note on her Instagram stories last year. In the note, she requested her fan clubs not to tag her in posts, featuring Eban as they are not dating anymore. "All you fan clubs are cute and all but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban," she wrote. Krishna added, "We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks," she wrote.

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff. She owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts and is often seen displaying his parkour skills on his Instagram profile.