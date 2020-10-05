Pic From Krishna Shroff And Eban Hyams' Beach Outing Is Couple Goals

Eban Hyams shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ebanhyams )

Highlights Eban shared a photo of himself and Krishna on Monday

He posted the photo on his Instagram story

Krishna also gave a glimpse of their quality time on her Insta story

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams are living their lives to the fullest in Sydney, Australia. Krishna flew to Sydney in July to be with her boyfriend Eban, who treated us to a stunning picture of themselves from their beach outing on Monday. In the picture, Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams can be seen posing on the beach with waves crashing against their feet. The scenic backdrop makes the photo mesmerising. On her Instagram story, Krishna also gave a glimpse of their quality time and wrote: "Back at the sand dunes after a week off." Here are the photos we are talking about:

Screenshot of Eban Hyams' Instagram story.

Screenshot of Krishna Shroff's Instagram story.

Eban Hyams, last month, shared a video of himself and Krishna from their Sydney diaries and captioned it like this: "Shining bright like summertime light."

Remember the time when Krishna Shroff shared a throwback photo of herself and Eban chilling on the beach? She looked stunning in a black bikini. Check out that photo here:

Krishna Shroff also occupies spots on trends' lists for her bikini and workout pictures. We have picked a few of her posts for you, take a look. You can thank us later:

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha. Her brother Tiger Shroff is an actor who has featured in films like Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Student Of The Year 2 and War. Just like her brother, Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast. She has also launched her MMA training centres named MMA Matrix in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.