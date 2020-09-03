Inside Krishna Shroff And Eban Hyams' Beach Date. See Pics

Krishna Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kishushroff )

Highlights The photos feature Krishna chilling on the beach in a maroon bikini

Eban can be seen sporting black shorts in one of the photos

Krishna flew to Sydney to be with Eban Hyams in July

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams are spending quality time in Sydney, glimpses of which the duo often share on social media. In their recent posts, the couple gave a sneak peek into their beach date and the pictures are all things nice. The photos feature Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams chilling on the Brighton-Le-Sands beach in Sydney. Krishna looks stunning in a maroon bikini while Eban can be seen wearing black shorts in one picture and blue in another. Sharing one of the photos on his Instagram story, Eban wrote: "Love this beach" while Krishna simply captioned the other photo with a heart-eye emoji on her Instagram story.

Check out pictures from Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams' beach date here:

Screenshot of Eban Hyams' Instagram story.

Screenshot of Krishna Shroff's Instagram story.

Krishna flew to Sydney to be with Eban Hyams in July. On Wednesday, Krishna shared a few clips from her Sydney trip that feature her enjoying the winter and spring season in the city. "Sydney winter/spring 2020," she captioned the post.

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams have been dating for over a year. The couple often trend for their loved-up notes for each other, most of which they share on their respective Instagram stories. However, we have picked a few of their adorable posts for you, take a look:

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha. Her brother Tiger Shroff is an actor who has featured in films like Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Student Of The Year 2 and War. Just like her brother, Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast. She has also launched her MMA training centres named MMA Matrix in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.