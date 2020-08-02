Nothing To See Here. Just Krishna Shroff And Boyfriend Eban Hyams "Chilling" In Australia

Krishna Shroff is currently living with Eban Hyams in Sydney

Krishna Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kishushroff)

  • Krishna and Eban shared pictures from Mudgee, Australia
  • They can be seen having a lot of fun at an outdoor location in photos
  • Krishna Shroff is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha
New Delhi:

Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams, who are currently living in Sydney, Australia, planned a trip to the countryside on Saturday and lit up Instagram with pictures from their getaway. Krishna, who was living in Mumbai, recently flew to Sydney to be with her boyfriend. The duo uploaded a couple of pictures and videos from Mudgee, a town northwest of Sydney in New South Wales, on their Instagram stories. In one of the photos, Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams can be seen posing for the camera with a beautiful view in the backdrop. In another video, in which they can be seen capturing the scenic beauty, the duo kisses towards the end of the clip. Eban captioned one of the photos: "Chilling in the countryside."

Check out pictures from Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams' trip to countryside here:

Screenshot of Eban Hyams' Instagram story.

Screenshot of Krishna Shroff's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Eban Hyams' Instagram story.

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams often occupy spots on the trends' list, courtesy their loved-up posts for each other. Last month, when Krishna Shroff was in Mumbai, she posted a throwback beach picture of themselves and wrote: "Beach, please!"

Here is the post we are talking about:

Beach, please.

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Before that, Krishna Shroff posted this set of pictures, which trended for days on social media:

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha. Her brother Tiger Shroff is an actor who has done films like Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Student Of The Year 2 and War. Just like her brother, Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast. She has also launched her MMA training centres named MMA Matrix in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

