Here's What Krishna Shroff Posted After Break-Up With Eban Hyams

A file photograph of Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams. (courtesy: krishnashroff)

Highlights Krishna and Eban began dating last year

They deleted pictures with each other on social media

"Letting you all know since it was so public," wrote Krishna

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff finally spoke up about her break-up with Eban Hyams, who she began dating last year. Krishna, after deleting all the posts with Eban from her Instagram profile, shared a note on her Instagram stories on Friday. In the note, she requested her fan clubs not to tag her in posts, featuring Eban as they are not dating anymore. "All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban," she wrote. Krishna added, "We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks."

Here's what Krishna Shroff shared:

Screenshot of Krishna Shroff's Instagram story.

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams began dating in 2019 and they frequently occupied a spot on the list of trends for their romance. Last year, Eban, in his Instagram post referred to Krishna as "wifey," which started secret wedding rumours. However, Krishna dismissed the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on," she said.

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff. She owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts and is often seen displaying his parkour skills on his Instagram profile.