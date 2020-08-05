Pics From Krishna Shroff And Boyfriend Eban Hyams' Outing In Sydney

Eban Hyams shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ebanhyams )

Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams are living their lives to the fullest in Sydney, Australia. Krishna recently flew to Sydney to be with Eban Hyams. On Wednesday, the duo stepped outside to spend some quality time at an outdoor location. Eban shared pictures from their outing on his Instagram stories. One photo features him and Krishna sunbathing while posing for the camera. She looks stunning in a peach coloured outfit while Eban can be seen sporting a black coloured outfit. Sharing another photo of himself enjoying a spectacular view, Eban wrote this for Krishna: "Exploring vast horizons with you."

A couple of days ago, Eban Hyams shared pictures from his and Krishna Shroff's trip to the countryside. The couple visited Mudgee, a town northwest of Sydney in New South Wales, and gave their fans glimpses of their trip on their Instagram stories. In one picture, Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams basking in the sun with a beautiful view in the backdrop, while in another, they can be seen kissing each other. "Chilling in the countryside," Eban captioned one of the photos and sharing the other, he wrote: "We bringing the heat during the winter."

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha. Her brother Tiger Shroff is an actor who has featured in films like Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Student Of The Year 2 and War. Just like her brother, Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast. She has also launched her MMA training centres named MMA Matrix in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.