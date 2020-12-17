'You Move Quick,' Comments Krishna Shroff's Ex Eban Hyams On Her Pic With 'Bae'

Krishna Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kishushroff)

Highlights Krishna and Eban broke up last month

She posted a photo from Dubai on Wednesday

"Bae time," she captioned the post

Krishna Shroff and her ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday, courtesy his comment on Krishna's post. The duo, who began dating in 2019, broke up last month. Recently, Krishna Shroff, who is currently in Dubai, posted a picture of herself and chef Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae from his restaurant and captioned it: "Bae time." Reacting to her post, Eban Hyams, who lives in Sydney, commented: "Dank you move quick." In the comments thread, Eban revealed that the duo "broke up a couple of weeks ago" and he is "not in a rush" to move on.

Along with the picture, Krishna also posted a video of Nusret. Take a look at her post here:

Screenshot of Eban's comment on Krishna's post.

Back in November, Krishna Shroff announced her break-up with Eban Hyams on her Instagram story. After deleting all her posts featuring Eban from her Instagram feed, she wrote: "All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks."

See the aforementioned screenshot here:

Screenshot of Krishna Shroff's Instagram story.

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha. Her brother Tiger Shroff is an actor who has featured in films like Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Student Of The Year 2 and War. Just like her brother, Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast. She has also launched her MMA training centres named MMA Matrix in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.