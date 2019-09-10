Krishna Shroff On Boyfriend's 'Wifey' Post That Started Secret Wedding Rumour

Krishna Shroff shared this picture. (Image courtesy: krishnashroff)

Actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff trended for days after her boyfriend Eban Hyams referred to her as 'wifey' in an Instagram story and now, speaking to Mumbai Mirror she dismissed rumours of a 'secret wedding' fuelled by the post and added that it is 'just a term.' Krishna Shroff, who co-owns MMA Matrix fitness centre with her actor brother Tiger Shroff, told Mumbai Mirror, "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on." Krishna Shroff has been dating basketball player Eban Hyams for quite some time now.

Krishna also told Mumbai Mirror that her brother Tiger Shroff has known Eban for five years and they've played basketball quite a few times. "They have played basketball together a few times. Eban is a pro," she was quoted as saying. She said that earlier Eban didn't know that Tiger had a sister.

Earlier this month, Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams found a spot on the list of trends after she shared loved-up pictures from their dinner date on social media. "Minding our own business like it's our own company, this is destiny, we meant to be, something so special, like it's heavenly," she captioned the post.

When Mumbai Mirror asked Krishna if Eban Hyams wants to try his luck in films, she said, "He's interested in films but right now he's into sports and he makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in Los Angeles and Australia."

Ayesha and Jackie Shroff are parents to Krishna and Tiger Shroff, who is an actor. He's currently awaiting the release of War, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

