Nothing To See Here. Just Krishna Shroff And Boyfriend 'Minding Their Own Business'

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff went on a dinner date with basketball player Eban Hyams and shared a few loved-up photos on Instagram. Going by Krishna Shroff's date pictures, it is perhaps safe to say that she's dating Eban Hyams, with whom she has been spotted in Mumbai in the recent past. Sharing glimpses of their cosy date night, Krishna Shroff wrote: "Minding our own business like it's our own company. This is destiny, we meant to be, something so special, like it's heavenly." The paparazzi had spotted Krishna and Eban Hyams hanging out together on a dinner date only last month.

Here's how Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams painted Mumbai red on Tuesday:

Krishna Shroff often shares mushy posts featuring Eban Hyams:

Krishna Shroff, who is Tiger Shroff's younger sister, launched her own MMA training centre named MMA Matrix in November last year. Tiger, who is a known fitness enthusiast, is Krishna's biggest inspiration, she told news agency IANS: "I actually love working out with him (Tiger Shroff). We both share the same passion about fitness. I find my motivation through him. He is one of my biggest inspirations since we were kids. I always strive to be as good as him."

In the Bollywood circle, Krishna Shroff hangs out with Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others, who is part of Alia Bhatt's group of friends. However, she doesn't harbour Bollywood dreams as she confessed to IANS: "When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it's not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera... I am a very private person. I like my own zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends that I have known for almost 20 years now and it's just me and them in my own little bubble."

(With IANS inputs)

