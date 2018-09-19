Alia Bhatt, Krishna Shroff And Pals Start The Party For Birthday Girl Akansha Ranjan

Alia Bhatt took time off her busy schedule to attend her best friend's birthday party in Mumbai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 19, 2018 16:39 IST
Alia Bhatt arrives for Akansha's party in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Alia Bhatt was filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria
  2. Sushant Singh Rajpout and Kartik Aaryan were also on the guest list
  3. Neha-Angad and Soha-Kunal arrived in twos

Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia among others let their hair down at Akansha Ranjan's birthday bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Alia Bhatt was filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria and she apparently took a short break just to attend her best friend's birthday party (#friendshipgoals). Akansha invited all her friends from the film industry, including Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan and Krishna Shroff. Actress Alia Bhatt, dressed in a Zimmermann outfit, was almost mobbed at the entrance. However, her stylist Sanjay Kumar Dohaliya, who was also Alia's plus one at the party, helped her navigate through her fans inside the party venue.

Here are pictures of Alia Bhatt arriving at Akansha's party with Sanjay:

Alia Bhatt was almost mobbed outside the party venue

Alia and her stylist Sanjay Kumar Dohaliya at Akansha's party

Glimpses of the star-studded bash were shared on social media by Bhumi and her sister Samiksha Pednekar. "Happy birthday chotta Ranjan (Akansha is the younger sister of actress Anushka Ranjan). May this year be full of all things amaze," Bhumi captioned a group picture taken at the party last night.

 

 

Bhumi Pednekar posted another picture from the party, which also featured Krishna Shroff and Rohini Iyer:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#AboutLastNight #HappybdayKanchi

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on

 

Take a closer look at who wore what at Akansha Ranjan's birthday bash:

Akansha ranjan hosted a party in Mumbai on Tuesday

Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu and Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi arrived in twos. It seems expecting mothers would love to raid Neha Dhupia's wardrobe while being chic comes effortlessly to Soha Ali Khan.

Soha-Kunal and Neha-Angad at Akansha Ranjan's party

Gentlemen at Akansha's party were well-dressed too. Take cues from Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan:

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan at Akansha's party

Akansha and Anushka are daughters of filmmaker Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan, who founded the Indian Television Academy.

