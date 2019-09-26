Pics From Krishna Shroff's Beach Outing With Boyfriend Eban Hyams

Krishna Shroff with Eban Hyams in Dubai. (Image courtesy: kishushroff)

Krishna Shroff, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff, spent a pleasant day out on the beach with her boyfriend Eban Hyams in Dubai and she shared loved-up pictures from their beach walk on her Instagram page. "Damn. #blessedwiththebest," she captioned the post, which received over 12,000 likes in a few hours. Krishna's Instafam filled the comments section with compliments for her in general and also for the couple. "You both look amazing," wrote a fan with heart-eyed emoticons. "You are so awesome," wrote another smitten fan. Eban Hyams is a professional basketball player and an aspiring musician while Krishna Shroff is the co-owner of MMA Matrix fitness centres in India along with her actor brother Tiger Shroff.

Here are pictures of Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams' Dubai beach outing:

The reports of Krishna Shroff dating Eban Hyams first started doing the rounds on social media after they were spotted together outside a Mumbai eatery. Soon after that, Krishna Shroff made her relationship with Eban Hyams Instagram official by posting loved-up pictures from one of their dinner dates. She wrote, "Minding our own business like it's our own company, this is destiny, we meant to be, something so special, like it's heavenly. #justforyou."

Earlier this month, Eban Hyams shared a post on is Instagram story, in which he addressed Krishna Shroff as "wifey," which started secret wedding rumour. However, Krishna dismissed the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror and said, "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on."

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams have been dating for some time now. However, Krishna said that Tiger Shroff and Eban have known each other for over five years and they've played basketball quite a few times.

