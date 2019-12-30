Krishna Shroff's Boyfriend Appreciation Post For Eban Hyams Comes With Loved-Up Pics

Krishna Shroff shared this photo (courtesy kishushroff)

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff shared why 2019 turned out to be a fabulous year for her in a boyfriend appreciation post for basketball player Eban Hyams. Krishna Shroff, who never shies away from sharing bikini pictures of herself, posted an album full of glimpses of loved-up moments with Eban Hyams while sun-bathing during one of their recent outings. Krishna Shroff dedicated this mushy message to her boyfriend: "Always making me laugh. Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul and love this year." In the photos, Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams adorably share hugs and kisses to celebrate a year full of memories.

Krishna Shroff's post is guaranteed to set off a mush alert on Instagram:

Earlier, Krishna shared this pool-side photo of hers:

Fans are often treated to snippets of Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams' love story on Instagram. Earlier in September, the couple took a walk down the beach in Dubai, which prompted Krishna to write: "Damn. #blessedwiththebest" on Instagram."

Krishna had also shared glimpses of her cosy date night on Instagram:

While Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams have been dating for a while, the couple trended a great dealk for an Instagram story, in which the basketball player addressed Krishna Shroff as "wifey," which started secret wedding rumour. However, Krishna dismissed the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror and said, "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on."

Krishna Shroff, who is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother Tiger Shroff, owns her MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, launched in November last year.