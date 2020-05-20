Krishna Shroff's Pic With Boyfriend Eban Hyams Has An Adorably Honest Caption

Krishna Shroff shared this picture. (Image courtesy: krishnashroff)

If we had to sum up Krishna Shroff's latest Instagram story in a word, it would be adorable. Krishna, who was missing her boyfriend Eban Hyams big time, shared a throwback picture with him on her Instagram story. She accompanied the photograph with an equally adorable caption that read: "Thanks for always being one foot taller than me. So that no matter the picture, I never have a double chin. Miss ya, boo." Eban shared the same photograph on his Instagram story, with the song See You Again playing in the background.

Screenshot of Krishna Shroff's Instagram story.

Last week, the couple celebrated their anniversary of sorts by sharing a chunk of memories on their respective Instagram stories. Krishna Shroff posted a screenshot of her video call session with Ebans on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Met my favourite human being one year ago today." Meanwhile, Ebans shared a video clip of him and Krishna dancing and he wrote: "Even though we started dating each other after a month, we met last year on this day."

Screenshot of Krishna Shroff (L) and Eban Hyam's (R) Instagram stories.

Krishna and Eban frequently occupy a spot on the list of the trends for their romance. Last year, Eban, in his Instagram post referred to Krishna as "wifey," which started a secret wedding rumour. However, Krishna dismissed the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on," she said.

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, launched her MMA training centre named MMA Matrix in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.