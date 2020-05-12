Krishna Shroff Met Her 'Favourite Human' Eban Hyams On This Day Last Year

Krishna Shroff shared this picture. (Image courtesy: krishnashroff)

Krishna Shroff and boyfriend Eban Hyams met a year ago on May 12, last year. However they started dating after a month (as revealed by Eban on his Instagram story). The couple celebrated their anniversary of sorts by sharing a chunk of memories on their respective Instagram stories. Krishna Shroff posted a screenshot of her video call session with Ebans on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Met my favourite human being one year ago today." Meanwhile, Ebans shared a video clip of him and Krishna dancing and he wrote: "Even though we started dating each other after a month, we met last year on this day."

Screenshot of Eban Hyams (L) and Krishna Shroff's (R) Instagram stories.

Krishna and Eban frequently engage in social media PDA, which often puts them on the trends list. Take a look at some of the posts shared by the couple here:

Krishna and Eban frequently occupy a spot on the list of the trends for their romance. Last year, Eban, in his Instagram post referred to Krishna as "wifey," which started secret wedding rumour. However, Krishna dismissed the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on," she said.

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, launched her MMA training centre named MMA Matrix in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.