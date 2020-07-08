'Gunda' Tiger Shroff And 'Gundi' Krishna's Candid Moment Captured By Mother Ayesha Shroff

Ayesha Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ayeshashroff )

Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna are the cutest "gunda" and "gundi" of Bollywood. The reason we are saying this is because, on Tuesday night, the actor's mother shared a picture of the brother-sister duo, which features the siblings in a candid moment. In the photograph, Tiger and Krishna can be seen sitting together on a sofa and talking to each other. Sharing the picture, Ayesha Shroff described her children as "gunda" and "gundi." She also accompanied her caption with multiple heart emojis. Ayesha loves to call Tiger and Krishna "gunda" and "gundi" as she often uses these words to caption pictures of them on social media.

Take a look at Ayesha Shroff's latest post here:

We often get glimpses of Tiger and Krishna Shroff's childhood on Ayesha Shroff's Instagram profile. Recently, on Father's Day, she shared a picture collage, which also featured a throwback photo of the duo posing with their father, actor Jackie Shroff.

Tiger's last release was Baaghi 3, in which he co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Last year, the actor featured alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in War. He has also worked in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Tiger Shroff has featured in films like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael, among others.

He made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The actor will next be seen in the sequel to his debut film - Heropanti 2.