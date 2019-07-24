Anil Kapoor Just Wanted To Post 'Good Looking' Pics And Let's Be Honest, We're Glad He Did

Pic credit: Colston Julian, posted on Instagram by Anil Kapoor. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor posted a series of pictures of himself on his Instagram profile and needless to say, the post garnered a lot of appreciation for his good looks from Bollywood stars and fans. That's not it, the 62-year-old actor also got massive praise for the caption on his post. Anil Kapoor added a dash of humour to his post and he wrote: "I could add some deep quote here but let's be honest, I just wanted to post some good looking pictures of myself." He accompanied the post with the hashtag "#loveyourself" and "#Iammyownmotivation." The aforementioned pictures were taken by renowned photographer Colston Julian.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post here:

Anil Kapoor's filmmaker daughter Rhea Kapoor, who was the first one to comment on the post, wrote: "So handsome dad." Farah Khan, commented: "Better than the deep quote any day papaji." Anil's Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar wrote: "You the best. Love the caption." Karan Johar, Chunky Panday and others also commented on his post. However, Arjun Kapoor's tongue and cheek comment on his uncle's post was a clear winner. "And you say I ruin your reputation... Just see this post," wrote Arjun.

Here's a screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's comment on the post:

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's comment on Anil Kapoor's post.

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor's last release was Total Dhamaal. His line-up of films includes Pagalpanti. He also has Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, and Karan Johar's period drama Takht in the pipeline.

