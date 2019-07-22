Anupam Kher Shares A Throwback Pic With Anil Kapoor: 'The Best Mirror Is An Old Friend'

Anupam Kher Instagrammed this photo. (Image courtesy: anupampkher )

Highlights Anupam Kher shared a throwback picture on Monday The picture appears to be from the sets of 1989 film 'Parinda' Anupam Kher played the role of an inspector in the film

Anupam Kher's throwback pictures are always a delight. The actor frequently shares blasts from the past, which are mostly from his films' sets. The recent picture shared by Anupam Kher features his close friend Anil Kapoor, for whom Anupam Kher also added a really sweet caption. Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have worked together in several films such as Ram Lakhan, Jamai Raja and Tezaab among others (more on that later). Going by the post, it appears that the throwback picture is from the sets of the 1989 film Parinda, in which Anil Kapoor played the protagonist and Anupam Kher played the role of an inspector.

Sharing the post, Anupam Kher wrote a heartfelt note for Anil Kapoor: "The best mirror is an old friend. #LessonsLifeTaughtMeUnknowingly."

Check out the post here:

Fans of Anupam Kher filled his post with adorable comments. "My favourite actors in a frame," wrote one user while other commented: "Combo pack of comedy." "You both still look young," wrote another Instagram user.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor have previously worked in films such as Karma, Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, 1942: A Love Story, Vijay, Humlaa, Lamhe, Heer Ranjha, Ram Lakhan and Tezaab among others.

Anupam Kher is currently enjoying his quality time in New York. The 64-year-old actor recently shared pictures from his lunch party with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. "Guess who came for lunch? I was delighted to have Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor along with Santosh at my house for lunch. As Neetu ji rightfully commented that we never thought we will meet like this at my place in New York. But then don't I always say #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Dattu was over the moon to specially cook for them," wrote Anupam Kher.

A few days ago, Anupam paid a visit to Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, who are currently in New York for the Mulk actor's cancer treatment, at their residence in Big Apple. Sharing pictures, Anupam Kher captioned it: "It was as always wonderful and inspirational to spend a beautiful evening with my friends Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. Both of them are a great example of human endurance and triumph. Road to recovery, both, physical and mental is faster if there is love, care and determination. Well done. Jai Ho"

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

