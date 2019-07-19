Inside Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor's 'Beautiful Evening' With Anupam Kher

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor with Anupam Kher. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who are currently in New York for the Mulk actor's cancer treatment, hosted actor Anupam Kher, snippets from which have been shared by the actor on his Instagram profile. Anupam Kher shared a series of photographs from their meeting and he accompanied it along with an extensive post. The actor summed up the evening as a "beautiful" experience. "It was as always wonderful and inspirational to spend a beautiful evening with my friends Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. Both of them are a great example of human endurance and triumph. Road to recovery, both, physical and mental is faster if there is love, care and determination. Well done. Jai Ho," wrote Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture on her Instagram profile, in which she wrote: "Always a pleasure spending time with Anupam. He has been a great support all through." Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor moved to the Big Apple in September last year, after the Kapoor & Sons actor was diagnosed with cancer. During his stay there, he was visited by several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal to name a few.

Rishi Kapoor was declared cancer free a few months ago and he is expected to return to India soon. On the work front, the 66-year-old actor's last release was Smeep Kang's Jhootha Kahin Ka.

Anupam Kher was last seen in the political drama The Accidental Prime Minister. His forthcoming project includes Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

