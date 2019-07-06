Aamir Khan's Expression In Anupam Kher's Throwback Pic From The Sets Of Dil Steals The Show

Anupam Kher with Aamir Khan. (Image courtesy: anupampkher)

Highlights Aamir Khan and Anupam Kher were co-stars in Dil "What do think Dear Aamir is thinking here?" asked Anupam Kher "The scene was shot on the Juhu Beach," wrote Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher has a treasure trove of throwback pictures and he frequently delights his Instafam with them. On Saturday, the actor chanced upon one such throwback picture which happens to be from the sets of the 1990 film Dil. BTW, did we tell you that the photograph also features Aamir Khan. In the photograph, Aamir's expression is simply priceless. Just like us, Anupam Kher also loved Aamir's expression in the picture and he asked his fans to guess what the actor was thinking. Aamir, who is largely a social media recluse hasn't reacted to Anupam Kher's post now but we would love to see his response.

Sharing the post on his Instagram profile, Anupam Kher wrote: "Found an interesting old working still from the shooting of Inder Kumar's Dil. Movie released almost 30 years back. The scene was shot on the Juhu Beach. We had not yet started taking ourselves seriously. Life was innocent. What do think Dear Aamir is thinking here? Will be interesting to know your thoughts." He accompanied the post with hashtags like #throwback and #LessonsLifeTaughtMeUnknowingly.

Take a look at the post here:

Anupam Kher played the role of Aamir Khan's father in Dil, which also starred Madhuri Dixit. Anupam Kher and Aamir have co-starred in several films, which include Parampara, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi and Rang De Basanti among others.

Aamir Khan'as last big release was Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2019 film The Accidental Prime Minister, in which he played the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

