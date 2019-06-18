Aamir Khan On Wife Kiran Rao's 10-Second Films: 'Didn't Know It Was Even Possible'

Aamir Khan shared this image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: _aamirkhan)

Kiran Rao, who has directed 2010 film Dhobi Ghat and produced some of the excellent movies like Peepli Live, Delhi Belly and Talaash, recently made two short films for Facebook India. Her 10-second films, which redefined the concept of short films in the country, received appreciation on social media. Husband Aamir Khan was also one of those liked her films and reviewed them on social media. Sharing the films, Aamir said he believed it was impossible to tell a story in just 10 seconds but Kiran made it possible for him. "Kiran has made some 10 seconds films. I didn't know it was even possible to tell a story in 10 seconds! She has shown me how," he wrote in his caption.

The short films highlight social injustice brilliantly and showcase how times have changed and people are ready to fight back. The first video sheds light on gender discrimination and tells the story of a boy who is determined to bring changes, starting from his house. On the other hand, the second video shows a domestic helper advising her employer to raise her voice against domestic violence.

Check out the videos Aamir shared on social media:

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao frequently get involved in social causes. The couple also set up NGO Paani Foundation in 2016 to spread knowledge about drought prevention in the state of Maharashtra. Aamir has shared glimpses from 45-minute-long episodes of Toofan Aalaya, 2019 on social media, where he and his wife talked about scarcity of water in the state and how their initiative has helped several villages to fight the battle against drought.

Here are the posts we are talking about:

On the work front, Aamir is busy shooting for his work-in-progress film Lal Singh Chaddha, which is based on Tom Hanks' classic 1994 film Forrest Gump. The film is slated to release on Christmas next year.